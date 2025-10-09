 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20319445 Edited 9 October 2025 – 11:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Rebels,

We’re rolling out a hotfix patch for Striden!

The current update caused an issue where all teams could hear each other in VOIP halfway through matches in the Transmit game mode, this has now been fixed.

We’ve also adjusted the C4 explosives so they no longer blow up an entire base in one go. It was a wild and action-packed bug, but it’s finally been dealt with.

Additionally, we noticed that COOP mode had the same generous drop rate of electron tubes in airdrops, which made it possible to complete missions way too early, that’s been fixed as well.

It’s a small but important hotfix, especially for the VOIP issue. We’ve also made a few minor tweaks and adjustments to improve your overall experience.

Keep rocking, and we hope to see you all in Striden tonight!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2052971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link