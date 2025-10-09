Hey Rebels,

We’re rolling out a hotfix patch for Striden!

The current update caused an issue where all teams could hear each other in VOIP halfway through matches in the Transmit game mode, this has now been fixed.

We’ve also adjusted the C4 explosives so they no longer blow up an entire base in one go. It was a wild and action-packed bug, but it’s finally been dealt with.

Additionally, we noticed that COOP mode had the same generous drop rate of electron tubes in airdrops, which made it possible to complete missions way too early, that’s been fixed as well.

It’s a small but important hotfix, especially for the VOIP issue. We’ve also made a few minor tweaks and adjustments to improve your overall experience.

Keep rocking, and we hope to see you all in Striden tonight!