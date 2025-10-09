Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

New event line for events with Mira:

- The icon for the first event appears at the laboratory when you enter the time skip act 2 with Mira's class advanced to Ascended Angel, her wedding events done, and the laboratory is build.

- The second step is in act 3.

- The third step is in the act Pre-War.

- The forth step is in the act Post-War and brings you to the first area of a new location.

- The fifth step is in act 5 and allows you to enter the rest of the new location.

- Once the events at the new location are done, you can get a CG scene by interacting with the laboratory icon in act 5 again.

- If you had the pregnancy announcement of Mira in act "Preg" (old content from a previous update) then a new event appears in the act Birth to follow up the previous steps of Mira's new events.

- The final step is in act 6 to show the final form of her new full body CG.

New events for Trey:

- The events start with a sparkling icon in act 1 where the police HQ is in the north-east of Aldlyn. It requires that you solved the first of the missions with the female adventurers, the "caverns of the enigmatic warlord".

- Afterwards a new event becomes available at the same location in act "preg" when Trey is pregnant in his female shape.

- Another icon will appear at the same place after you finished the new challenge dungeon of the previous step with the adventurers.

- The next steps are in the "birth" act of the time skip phase. The new events of Trey end when he rushes into battle.

- The CG of the new mother holding her baby can be seen by talking with Trey in the new castle that becomes available in the birth act. He's in the top right corner of the first area of the castle.

- After unlocking the new full body version of your main party members (currently available for Ryen, Tsubaki, Trey, Mira, Vampire, and Sandra) you can interact with the face image in the CG room by using the spot above the heart icon for pregnancy. Doing this will toggle between the old and the new version of the face image.

- Tsubaki's new blade Setsuni was buffed with +15% HP to it's bonus stats to compete better with Setsuna+ and Murasaki.

- Setsuni can only be equipped by Tsubaki now.

- Fixed an issue which prevented players from getting the Conquest achievement when using the auto-battle system for the last battle against Barnabe in Kagabangui. (Use the throne in the castle of Aldlyn to access the achievement screen. You automatically receive the achievement Conquest if you missed it due to the bug.)

- Fixed a bug that caused Purrki's replay CG scene to bring you back to the icon for Yesem's scenes.

- Fixed a bug that caused Ryoko's class to be downgraded when you do her event with Elly during which her class changes to Dark Supporter. Her class isn't changed anymore when she already has the advanced class Superior Support. When you already had the bug in your save file, it can get automatically corrected by using the Fast Travel system once.

- Changed the haircolor of Mira's character sprite to make it fit better to her CG image.