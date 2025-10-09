Fixed an issue, that caused your character to move uncontrollably
Now your cards are saved at the moment of acquiring them, rather than at the end of the game session, to prevent loss of progress in case of random crashes
Fixed an issue, that caused doors to the Tower to behave abnormally
Fixed an issue, that caused Japanese kanji to display as Chinese localization
Several minor localization typos\\errors are fixed as well
Hotfix #1 — Save System Improvement, Bugfixes
