9 October 2025 Build 20319343 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue, that caused your character to move uncontrollably

  • Now your cards are saved at the moment of acquiring them, rather than at the end of the game session, to prevent loss of progress in case of random crashes

  • Fixed an issue, that caused doors to the Tower to behave abnormally

  • Fixed an issue, that caused Japanese kanji to display as Chinese localization

  • Several minor localization typos\\errors are fixed as well

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3570372
Windows Depot 3570373
