9 October 2025 Build 20319341 Edited 9 October 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added the ability to save and continue your game.

Fixed an issue where scrolling with the mouse wheel was too slow.

Changed files in this update

