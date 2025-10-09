Added the ability to save and continue your game.
Fixed an issue where scrolling with the mouse wheel was too slow.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added the ability to save and continue your game.
Fixed an issue where scrolling with the mouse wheel was too slow.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update