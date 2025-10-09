Trinkets in the Stash will no longer be deleted when opening the Stash via X on a gamepad with a trinket in hand!
We've fixed an issue where completing quests or dismissing NPCs at districts stopped other customers from turning up to your pop-up shop!
You can now scroll on the Stash and Trinketpedia with RS on gamepads. We'll be introducing this functionality to the Quest Tracker and Customisation UI very soon!
Steam Deck N Stuff - Hotfix #2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2407831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update