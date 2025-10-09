 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20319259 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Trinkets in the Stash will no longer be deleted when opening the Stash via X on a gamepad with a trinket in hand!

  • We've fixed an issue where completing quests or dismissing NPCs at districts stopped other customers from turning up to your pop-up shop!

  • You can now scroll on the Stash and Trinketpedia with RS on gamepads. We'll be introducing this functionality to the Quest Tracker and Customisation UI very soon!

