Hello everyone!

The new update to version 0.5.6 is now available to our Patrons.

We apologize for the long gap between releases. This delay was due to some personal challenges, but we know you’re not here to listen to complaints - so let’s get to the point. But before we jump into the content of the new version...

When Will the Game Be Released?

Many of you keep asking us this question, and we’re truly thrilled that you’re so eager for Komadori Inn! A few months ago, we announced our intention to release the game in Early Access around October or November. Unfortunately, as many of you already know, Steam no longer allows adult games to be released in this way. Therefore, we must complete production 100% before we can officially release it to you.

This is a significant setback for us, as it not only makes gathering feedback much more difficult but also removes our planned method of securing additional funds. We intended to use these funds to bring in more team members and significantly speed up production, as our current financial situation doesn’t allow for that. However, rest assured - production of Komadori Inn is not at risk. It will simply take a few extra months. We’re doing everything we can to deliver the game to you as quickly as possible.

At the moment, the only way to gain early access to the game is through our Patreon.

What About the Demo Update?

To make the wait for the full version a bit sweeter, we had planned to update our demo and show a bit more content. Unfortunately, recent reports indicate that adult games on Steam can no longer be updated with +18 content through patches. The only way to expand content is by releasing DLC, which doesn’t make sense for a demo version. We’ll likely release a new version of the Komadori Inn demo soon, but it will be purely a technical update. We’ve fixed all the issues you’ve reported, added many interesting features, and improved the overall quality of production, so we want our demo—our calling card—to reflect that.



But for now, let's get back to the new version 0.5.6 and it's content!

Changes

You can notice that the "Changed" section in the changelog is quite long. That’s because we’re continuously working to make playing Komadori Inn as enjoyable as possible. In future versions, you can expect a few more minor tweaks. We also want to remind you that in one or two versions from now, we’ll suggest resetting and starting the game anew (this is also when Steam achievements will be activated) to ensure everything runs smoothly. Some players are already experiencing occasional bugs where they can’t increase the girls’ intimacy levels, which is due to changes in how points are calculated.

New clothes (incoming)

In this new version, we’ve added two NPCs and one hidden spot, which will allow you to unlock new outfits for the girls in the future. The new outfits aren’t implemented yet and we're asking you the question:



What interesting outfit would you like to see Fuyuko wear?

A police uniform? Maid outfit? Maybe some cosplay?

Let us know in the comments! Next week, we’ll organize a poll on our Patreon which will decide on the outfit for Fuyuko that will be added to the game.

Let’s move on to the changelog:

Changelog

Added

Tsubame's quest 021

Tsubame's Intimacy Level 4

Footsteps' sound variation - depending on the different surfaces we walk on, a different sound will be played

Fireflies in the woods at night

Two NPC's and one "hidden" spot added - after meeting their requirements you will unlock new clothes for girls (clothes are not added yet, so don't work on that!)

One NPC added - for some money he will tell you a joke and raise your Charisma

Monkey bars - you can try to do pull ups and raise your Fitness

Cockroaches - they will walk in the hotel at night (a quest with them will be added in the next update)

Changed/Fixed

Reception work is shorter

Bar work is shorter and faster (not harder - everything just moves faster)

Energy balancing - some quest activities take energy now. Sexual activities take 50 energy points instead of 25.

Fishing is now "juicer" - added sound and visual effects to make it more pleasant

Fitness NPC on the beach is now a Martial Arts guy

Updated French translation

Many many other fixes and tweaks

Thank you for your patience and support! Let us know what you think of the new update.

Best, Macamagucha