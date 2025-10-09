Welcome back!

Today we bring you a new patch, polishing some important aspects of the gameplay to make your experience a better one. Please, if you ever find any issue, get in touch, because we do actually commit to helping you and fix anything that arises. Your comments and feedback matter.

Have a look at the patch notes below:

Improvements:

Increased Soil sold per day by the Litoran Trader from 30 to 40

Polished timed crafting buildings UI with gamepad

Do not use auto-center camera with gamepad when placing a building

Improved auto-center camera with gamepad when riding a horse

Improved horse cornering you when you call it

Fixes:

Some bonus were not taken into account at the time of deciding when to do fourth attack of the combo

When a building was in a working animation and you completed an upgrade, the new upgraded building started without the working animation until it completed one item

Using "build and continue" when placing decoration made the character do an action if the mapped button was the same

Some other minor bug fixes

At EP Games we take very seriously our commitment towards our community and we love hearing back from you, so let us know what you think.

In fact, even though we didn't have time to make it for this very same patch, we're working on a Pause feature that was asked for by a member of the community, and hope to have it ready soon (only for single-player), so everyone who needs to Pause the game with just one key (without going back to the Main Menu) can do so. Accessibility has always been core to our development and we've tried and will try to keep it that way.

Also, if you need help, don't hesitate to contact us: always available through support@epgames.gg or in our Discord server for a more immediate communication.

The EP Games Team