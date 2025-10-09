After 5 years of development, I'm excited that Cairn: Mathair's Curse is finally released into the world!

Thank you to everyone who is interested, wishlists or plan to purchase the game! It's a real passion project, both to classic JRPGs and in its personal story. I hope you not only enjoy the adventure across Albaness, but resonate in the emotional moments across the game. And wack some enemies!

If you give it a go soon, please consider leaving a review for Cairn: Mathair's Curse! As my first commerial game, and for a solo dev - every review makes a massive impact within the Steam ecosystem!