9 October 2025 Build 20319138 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 5 years of development, I'm excited that Cairn: Mathair's Curse is finally released into the world!

Thank you to everyone who is interested, wishlists or plan to purchase the game! It's a real passion project, both to classic JRPGs and in its personal story. I hope you not only enjoy the adventure across Albaness, but resonate in the emotional moments across the game. And wack some enemies!

If you give it a go soon, please consider leaving a review for Cairn: Mathair's Curse! As my first commerial game, and for a solo dev - every review makes a massive impact within the Steam ecosystem!

