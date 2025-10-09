We’re happy to announce that the German and Russian localizations have been fixed and improved in this update. This includes numerous translation corrections, reworked sections of text, and general polish.Thank you all so much for your patience and support! We truly appreciate everyone who shared feedback and helped us to improve our project.
Localization Update: German and Russian Translations Fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update