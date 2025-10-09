 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20319126 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re happy to announce that the German and Russian localizations have been fixed and improved in this update. This includes numerous translation corrections, reworked sections of text, and general polish.Thank you all so much for your patience and support! We truly appreciate everyone who shared feedback and helped us to improve our project.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570001
