Hello, friends! We've prepared a major patch with fixes, improvements, and minor visual updates. Here's the list of changes:



1. Fixed a bug that caused Noah to slide further than Liam after tunnels.



2. Liam's leg no longer sticks out when exiting tunnels.



3. The lever Liam uses to lower the ramp has been adjusted.



4. Fixed issues with the machine gunner (for example, a grenade could blow up everything, including Liam).



5. In Normandy, you can no longer pick up grenades after detonating obstacles.



6. Streamlined bombing scenes—less chaos, more playability.



7. The same settings as the main menu have been added to the journal. The journal also now has a separate background.



8. The volume of music, voices, and effects now correctly adjusts according to the settings.



9. The cursor no longer appears where it's not needed, such as when shooting at planes.



10. Fixed a bug where the cursor would appear when the journal was open.



11. Controls for all characters are now fixed and no longer depend on FPS.



12. Fixed bugs that prevented players from climbing slopes.



13. Added fire and thick smoke at the plane crash site. Barn assets have also been updated.



14. Particles (leaves, etc.) no longer have collision and don't stick to characters.



15. Updated sounds in the baking scene + added applause in the singing scene.



16. Added ambient sound in the forest, in front of and behind the checkpoint, and inside the hangar.



17. Balanced the sound in the cutscene where Liam and Arthur take off – everything now sounds clear.



18. Numerous minor improvements and fixes discovered during testing.



19. Russian subtitles have been updated and a content error has been corrected.



20. Aircraft fire sped up. Tank artillery shelling time reduced from 60 to 40 seconds.



Thank you for your support! As always, we welcome your feedback.