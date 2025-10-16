 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20319115 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We released a critical patch today, October 15th, to address a security vulnerability in Unity-created applications, as announced by Unity Technologies. This update is now available for Follow the meaning.

We strongly encourage all players on Steam to apply this update as soon as possible to ensure the security of their game.
Our game and player data were never compromised. The patch ensures that all Unity-based titles — including ours — remain safe and secure going forward.

Patch Notes

Follow the meaning
  • patched out security vulnerability

Your saves, progress, and achievements are completely unaffected.

If you are experiencing any other issues please reach out to us on our [url=https://discord.gg/D39xykpeCZ[/url], or send us an email: support [at] secondmaze [dot] com.

Thank you,

Second Maze and HiKing Mind

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2720281
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2720282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link