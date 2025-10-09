It's time put candy in front of the entrance and light up the jack-o'-lanterns... spooky season has arrived!

Your haunted domains are now not only dressed with a spooky Halloween sauce, but you'll find some extra help from 4 new cards and a new room.

The Pumpkin Patch can eat your damage and drain cards and will grow larger the more you feed it.

Once humans will arrive on its fleshy grounds, the jack-o'-lantern in the middle will explode and deal damage and/or drain to all those poor humans inside the room.🎃

For those of you worrying this is the end of the updates, fear not! We're working on a scenario builder so players can build their own runs and share them with other players.

Is that something -you- would do? Let us know!

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻

Changes

Brought Deck of Haunts into the Halloween vibe (Which can be turned off in the main menu settings).

New room: Pumpkin Patch.

Added new Cards: Flash of Power Villainize False Solitude Reconsider

Discarded reaction animation from “Chasing Shadows” to allow faster movement.

Edited the room card images so they are no longer stretched.

Added a doorway variant to the fence where pathfinders enter.

The highest completed nightmare can no longer be increased when using the creative deck.

Added Creature Room cards (Well, Cave & Belltower) to the legendary room card discovery pool if they are not in the house or building hand yet.

Various optimizations to performance in shaders & LODs

Fixed Bugs