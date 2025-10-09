🚗 Car Guys Is Now Fully Released! 🎉

The wait is over — Car Guys officially leaves Early Access!

After months of updates, testing, and your amazing feedback, Car Guys is finally ready for full release! This marks a huge milestone for me, and I couldn’t have done it without the community that helped shape the game.

🏁 What’s New in the Full Release

Performance Boosts & Bug Fixes – The most polished version of Car Guys yet!

Duel & Party – These modes are working insanely right after deep testing.

Matchmaking – Matchmaking works perfect in all modes.

Replays – Yes, after a race you can opt to see the replay perfectly synched.

Rankings – Player and Wold rankings are reset, now starts the real competition .

News – You will be notified in game of all news of game.

🌍 What’s Next

This is just the beginning — we’ll keep adding new content, events, and surprises to keep the action going. Stay tuned for seasonal challenges and new modes soon!

💬 Thank You, Drivers!

From Early Access to full release, your feedback and support made this possible. — this milestone belongs to you.

Start your engines, represent your nation, and climb the global leaderboards — the race is officially on!

➡️ Wishlist and Play Now on Steam