Major 9 October 2025 Build 20318961 Edited 9 October 2025 – 11:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗 Car Guys Is Now Fully Released! 🎉

The wait is over — Car Guys officially leaves Early Access!

After months of updates, testing, and your amazing feedback, Car Guys is finally ready for full release! This marks a huge milestone for me, and I couldn’t have done it without the community that helped shape the game.

🏁 What’s New in the Full Release

  • Performance Boosts & Bug Fixes – The most polished version of Car Guys yet!

  • Duel & Party – These modes are working insanely right after deep testing.

  • Matchmaking – Matchmaking works perfect in all modes.

  • Replays – Yes, after a race you can opt to see the replay perfectly synched.

  • Rankings – Player and Wold rankings are reset, now starts the real competition .

  • News – You will be notified in game of all news of game.

🌍 What’s Next

This is just the beginning — we’ll keep adding new content, events, and surprises to keep the action going. Stay tuned for seasonal challenges and new modes soon!

💬 Thank You, Drivers!

From Early Access to full release, your feedback and support made this possible. — this milestone belongs to you.

Start your engines, represent your nation, and climb the global leaderboards — the race is officially on!

➡️ Wishlist and Play Now on Steam

