🚗 Car Guys Is Now Fully Released! 🎉
The wait is over — Car Guys officially leaves Early Access!
After months of updates, testing, and your amazing feedback, Car Guys is finally ready for full release! This marks a huge milestone for me, and I couldn’t have done it without the community that helped shape the game.
🏁 What’s New in the Full Release
Performance Boosts & Bug Fixes – The most polished version of Car Guys yet!
Duel & Party – These modes are working insanely right after deep testing.
Matchmaking – Matchmaking works perfect in all modes.
Replays – Yes, after a race you can opt to see the replay perfectly synched.
Rankings – Player and Wold rankings are reset, now starts the real competition .
News – You will be notified in game of all news of game.
🌍 What’s Next
This is just the beginning — we’ll keep adding new content, events, and surprises to keep the action going. Stay tuned for seasonal challenges and new modes soon!
💬 Thank You, Drivers!
From Early Access to full release, your feedback and support made this possible. — this milestone belongs to you.
Start your engines, represent your nation, and climb the global leaderboards — the race is officially on!
