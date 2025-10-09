Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where abnormal adventurer data caused save-load failures.

2. Fixed an issue where abnormal hot springs caused save-load failures.

3. Fixed an issue where, after loading a corrupted save, players could no longer load other saves or start a new game normally.

4. Fixed a crash that occurred when the Alchemist performed the wish [Special Purpose].

5. Fixed an issue where the [Self-Directed Performance] tech in the Mound Maze caused save-load errors in certain cases.

6. Fixed an issue where saving/loading immediately after summoning a hero at the Summoning Circle while the game was paused caused the hero to become stuck.

7. Fixed an issue where opening certain interfaces caused the ESC key and game speed hotkeys to stop working.

8. Fixed an issue where attempting to repair the Tower of Union with insufficient Gem Shards incorrectly triggered the comic playback.

9. Added compatibility handling for corrupted data; some damaged PuPus or Illusion Buildings may be cleared automatically. Simply re-transform or rebuild them to restore normal function.



Issues Under Repair

We’ve received feedback on the following problems, which will be fixed in upcoming versions:

1. Adventurer satisfaction drops abnormally into negative values after saving/loading.

2. Abnormal behavior when transitioning from Demo or test versions to the full release.

3. Buildings becoming inaccessible to adventurers due to abnormal PuPu states.

4. Hot springs becoming inaccessible due to abnormal Illusion Building states.



Issues Under Investigation

We’re still investigating the causes of the following issues.

If you encounter similar situations, please submit your gameplay actions and conditions — it helps us a lot!

1. Abnormal leftover occupied tiles after weeding in certain cases.

2. Newly summoned adventurers sometimes remain idle at the Summoning Circle (resolved after loading a save).

3. Newly summoned adventurers sometimes remain idle in front of the Commission Board (resolved after loading a save).