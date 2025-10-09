 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20318882 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. 在开始界面添加了语音测试功能，可以帮助玩家更好地调试语音识别和麦克风正常工作。
2. 在教程中添加了跳过功能，可以在不想看的时候，或者教程异常卡住的情况下一键跳过操作教程。
3. 修复了考试中学生旋转动作错误和座椅浮空的问题。
4. 修复了玩家在被冻结和禁锢的时候也可以冲刺的问题。
5. 为仙凌商店添加了批量购买的功能，现在对于大宗商品（如草药和材料）可以一次购买多个。
6. 修复了在16：10等分辨率情况下，原商店页面、武器页面、个人角色属性页面屏幕适配异常的问题。

Changed files in this update

Windows Magical Battle Cry Content Depot 895111
