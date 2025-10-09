1. 在开始界面添加了语音测试功能，可以帮助玩家更好地调试语音识别和麦克风正常工作。
2. 在教程中添加了跳过功能，可以在不想看的时候，或者教程异常卡住的情况下一键跳过操作教程。
3. 修复了考试中学生旋转动作错误和座椅浮空的问题。
4. 修复了玩家在被冻结和禁锢的时候也可以冲刺的问题。
5. 为仙凌商店添加了批量购买的功能，现在对于大宗商品（如草药和材料）可以一次购买多个。
6. 修复了在16：10等分辨率情况下，原商店页面、武器页面、个人角色属性页面屏幕适配异常的问题。
10.9 补丁更新日志
