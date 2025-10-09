Hello Preppers!
Guntouchables v. 1.1.4 is out (previous updates were stealth released🤫). 1.1.4 is a small update bringing some lovely fixes and a bit of QoL polish.
📜 Changelog
Fixes:
Issue in Taste Taster when enemies despawn after entering a Fistula
AI's showing up in bunker if a player left the party
Runs being blocked if players join during the Mission Brief
Mutation 'Mold Spores' not correctly resetting between runs
Players shown without weapons in Weapons Selection screen
Issue where menus could be stuck when player is kicked
Issue where Player Stats (eg Deaths) was not reset between runs
Added:
Updated the visual when a run ends
Added 'Killed By' and 'Damage dealt to boss' stats summary
New loading screen
Best,
-Game Swing
