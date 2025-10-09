 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20318801
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Preppers!

Guntouchables v. 1.1.4 is out (previous updates were stealth released🤫). 1.1.4 is a small update bringing some lovely fixes and a bit of QoL polish.

📜 Changelog

Fixes:

  • Issue in Taste Taster when enemies despawn after entering a Fistula

  • AI's showing up in bunker if a player left the party

  • Runs being blocked if players join during the Mission Brief

  • Mutation 'Mold Spores' not correctly resetting between runs

  • Players shown without weapons in Weapons Selection screen

  • Issue where menus could be stuck when player is kicked

  • Issue where Player Stats (eg Deaths) was not reset between runs

Added:

  • Updated the visual when a run ends

  • Added 'Killed By' and 'Damage dealt to boss' stats summary

  • New loading screen

Best,

-Game Swing

