Thanks for all your reports and patience! Our team made an effort to deliver fix for the following topics:
Stability & Performance
- Fixed several crashes and improved overall game stability across all platforms.
- Optimized shutdown and map loading processes to prevent rare fatal errors.
- Improved Steam and PS5 compatibility, reducing unexpected crashes and freezes.
- Optimized FPS limiter and Frame Generation for smoother gameplay experience.
- Fixed various visual artifacts in SSR.
Gameplay improvements
- Enhanced parkour ledge grabbing animations for faster, more responsive movement.
Quests & Progression
MQ - Safe Haven:
- Added better indicators and logic fixes for story sequences and world events.
MQ - Power Gambit:
- Fix for doors in Power Plant not opening in COOP after the spawner executed.
- Fix for enemies not appearing during exit from the Power Plant.
MQ - School's Out:
- Fix for quest progress block if the door (scientist’s room) is closed at the start of the fight.
SQ - Don't Look Back in Anger:
- Fixed resetting fury and fury meter entirely before forcing fury during the mini boss fight.
Progression:
- Fixed achievement unlock issues in co-op mode (“Good Samaritan”, “Glimpse into the Future”, “We’re Safe here!”).
- Improved co-op replication for doors, enemies and quest events that previously resulted in softblocking players.
- Fixed several blocked Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hidden Stashes.
Environment
- Fixed multiple world geometry issues (terrain gaps, missing occluders, and OOW spots).
- Improved lighting and rain effects in several locations.
- Added missing environmental details (mural).
Audio
- Fixed music and combat themes getting stuck after mission failure.
- Improved quest-related music transitions for smoother atmosphere flow.
General Improvements
- Fixed displayed weapon damage inconsistencies as well as upgrade damage values.
- Fixed incorrect weapon definitions to address crafting discrepancies.
- Fixed visible scroll position re-adjustment when transferring items between inventory and stash.
- Added Info about availability of shared progression on the Public Games/Friends game list.
- Improved selected translations in several languages.
