Thanks for all your reports and patience! Our team made an effort to deliver fix for the following topics:

Fixed several crashes and improved overall game stability across all platforms.



Optimized shutdown and map loading processes to prevent rare fatal errors.



Improved Steam and PS5 compatibility, reducing unexpected crashes and freezes.



Optimized FPS limiter and Frame Generation for smoother gameplay experience.



Fixed various visual artifacts in SSR.



Enhanced parkour ledge grabbing animations for faster, more responsive movement.



Added better indicators and logic fixes for story sequences and world events.

Fix for doors in Power Plant not opening in COOP after the spawner executed.



Fix for enemies not appearing during exit from the Power Plant.

Fix for quest progress block if the door (scientist’s room) is closed at the start of the fight.

Fixed resetting fury and fury meter entirely before forcing fury during the mini boss fight.

Fixed achievement unlock issues in co-op mode (“Good Samaritan”, “Glimpse into the Future”, “We’re Safe here!”).



Improved co-op replication for doors, enemies and quest events that previously resulted in softblocking players.



Fixed several blocked Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hidden Stashes.



Fixed multiple world geometry issues (terrain gaps, missing occluders, and OOW spots).



Improved lighting and rain effects in several locations.



Added missing environmental details (mural).



Fixed music and combat themes getting stuck after mission failure.



Improved quest-related music transitions for smoother atmosphere flow.



Fixed displayed weapon damage inconsistencies as well as upgrade damage values.



Fixed incorrect weapon definitions to address crafting discrepancies.



Fixed visible scroll position re-adjustment when transferring items between inventory and stash.



Added Info about availability of shared progression on the Public Games/Friends game list.



Improved selected translations in several languages.



