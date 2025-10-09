 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20318782 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all your reports and patience! Our team made an effort to deliver fix for the following topics:


Stability & Performance
  • Fixed several crashes and improved overall game stability across all platforms.
  • Optimized shutdown and map loading processes to prevent rare fatal errors.
  • Improved Steam and PS5 compatibility, reducing unexpected crashes and freezes.
  • Optimized FPS limiter and Frame Generation for smoother gameplay experience.
  • Fixed various visual artifacts in SSR.


Gameplay improvements
  • Enhanced parkour ledge grabbing animations for faster, more responsive movement.


Quests & Progression

MQ - Safe Haven:
  • Added better indicators and logic fixes for story sequences and world events.

MQ - Power Gambit:
  • Fix for doors in Power Plant not opening in COOP after the spawner executed.
  • Fix for enemies not appearing during exit from the Power Plant.

MQ - School's Out:
  • Fix for quest progress block if the door (scientist’s room) is closed at the start of the fight.

SQ - Don't Look Back in Anger:
  • Fixed resetting fury and fury meter entirely before forcing fury during the mini boss fight.

Progression:
  • Fixed achievement unlock issues in co-op mode (“Good Samaritan”, “Glimpse into the Future”, “We’re Safe here!”).
  • Improved co-op replication for doors, enemies and quest events that previously resulted in softblocking players.
  • Fixed several blocked Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hidden Stashes.


Environment
  • Fixed multiple world geometry issues (terrain gaps, missing occluders, and OOW spots).
  • Improved lighting and rain effects in several locations.
  • Added missing environmental details (mural).


Audio
  • Fixed music and combat themes getting stuck after mission failure.
  • Improved quest-related music transitions for smoother atmosphere flow.


General Improvements
  • Fixed displayed weapon damage inconsistencies as well as upgrade damage values.
  • Fixed incorrect weapon definitions to address crafting discrepancies.
  • Fixed visible scroll position re-adjustment when transferring items between inventory and stash.
  • Added Info about availability of shared progression on the Public Games/Friends game list.
  • Improved selected translations in several languages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3008132
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3008133
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3008134
  • Loading history…
Depot 3008135
  • Loading history…
Polish Depot 3008136
  • Loading history…
Arabic Depot 3008137
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 3008138
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3008139
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 3061861
  • Loading history…
Czech Depot 3061862
  • Loading history…
German Depot 3061863
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Latin America Depot 3061864
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 3061865
  • Loading history…
French Depot 3061866
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot 3061867
  • Loading history…
Japanese Depot 3061868
  • Loading history…
Korean Depot 3061869
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3592041
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Portugal Depot 3592042
  • Loading history…
Russian Depot 3592043
  • Loading history…
Turkish Depot 3592044
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3592047
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link