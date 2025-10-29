 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20318747 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Tower Challenge Update is here!

  • New Level – Block 14: A towering new map featuring a huge central structure to climb. It’s the toughest challenge yet, built to test your precision, patience, and mastery of movement mechanics.

  • Level Unlock System: To unlock new levels, players now need to reach a specific total time on the previous one. The faster you are, the more you unlock!

This update brings more structure and progression to Block States, rewarding skillful play and determination.
Can you conquer the tower and earn your place among the fastest?

