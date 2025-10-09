Update details: Download size = 350MB
Client version = 0.9.7.18
[*] Client BuildID = 20318686
Changelog:
- Fix for Intel GPU's and iGPU's (and possibly older non Intel hardware) that were having trouble starting the game and/or had some fog artefacts being rendered due to directDepthAccess not being available on such hardware
- Possible fix for engine sounds of a disconnected car still playing at the last known position of the car. Should also address puffs of smoke still being rendered in said location
- Sounds - Fixed wrong sound sample being played when brake-locking a wheel while it's lifted mid-air
- Physics- Lamborghini SC63 - Adjusted default gear ratios
- AI - Laguna Seca - AI behaviour improvements
- AI - Nürburgring GP layouts - AI behaviour Improvements
- Ranked Multiplayer - Fixed "National Pos." statistic that wasn't visible on left side panel
- Ranked Multiplayer - General stability improvements
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added a clock to the top right corner of the screen.
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added a tooltip overlay on the daily overview — hover over an event to see if it overlaps with others.
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added a countdown in the lower right for the next race you're signed up to.
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added a Practice button that lets you launch directly into a Time Attack session with the selected combo, even if you're not registered.
--> Once registered, and if the event uses Time Attack for qualifying, this button will change to Qualify.
- Ranked Multiplayer - Countdowns now display the exact scheduled time when hovered.
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added a Reload button that appears if loading takes longer than 5 seconds, allowing you to retry without restarting the game.
Changed files in this update