 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20318659 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

4.1.1WinVer3更新公告

1.为行动选择界面增加了提示、存读档功能（后续预定更换UI、增加剧情量并提供无行动模式的剧情纯享模式）

2.增加了2K分辨率选项

3.增加了开场动画

4.暂时隐藏了语言选择界面

5.大幅削减包体体积

6.小幅修正部分台词、演出

7.修复了字幕对话框时，历史记录菜单错误显示说话人的BUG

4.1.2WinVer4更新公告

1.修复了CG画廊预览图错误的问题

2.替换了新版PV

3.修改错别字

4.优化演出效果

5.润色部分文本

后续更新计划→预计在5.1.1版本重置大学期间行动的UI，优化相关玩法的体验

远期后续计划→①增加沉浸模式，可以选择不进行大学的玩法功能；②优化增补大学期间的日常剧情；③修改大学期间的玩法比例，调整优化数值

Changed files in this update

Depot 3620741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link