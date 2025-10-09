1. Update the unity version and fix the security vulnerability issue of the unity engine itself on the windows platform

2. Fixed the issue where dispatching sometimes showed obtaining zero items

3. Fixed the issue where the global save file might be damaged in some cases, preventing access to the game

4. Fixed the issue where the dragging operation in the backpack interface caused abnormal equipment dressing and undressing for family members

5. Fixed the issue where retrieving discarded equipment would reset its durability

6. Reduce the durability of weapon attack consumption

5. Add some character bubbles related to history