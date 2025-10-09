New Features
Keyboard Shortcuts for Everything: We’ve added full keybind support for all in-game interactions! You can now customize every control to fit your playstyle in the new Keybind Settings Menu.
Gameplay Changes
Hard Difficulty Reworked: A complete overhaul of hard difficulty for both the base game and Chapters Mode, offering a much tougher and more strategic experience, for those who love a real challenge. Hard mode now offers smarter AI, tougher starts, and more intense strategic decisions - crafted for our hardcore players who asked for it!
Improvements
Chapters Mode Generation: Major improvements to how each chapter is created. Player and colony now start with properly balanced armies, resources, and buildings. It improves players experience and game balance in Chapters Mode.
Submarine Interface & Control: Enhanced UI and UX for submarine management to make navigation and control feel more intuitive.
Army Unit Visuals: Unit images have been refreshed for clearer, more polished visuals during gameplay.
Loading screen rework: We’ve completely refreshed the loading screen with new visual effects and a wider variety of images to make waiting more enjoyable and immersive.
War Battle screen: We have improved UI clarity and visibility of all battle sides information.
Fixes
Trade Missions: Fixed multiple issues with trading missions and their re-initialization after loading a save file.
World Generation Stability: Addressed world generation bugs that could lead to corrupted saves or prevent access to newly created worlds.
Submarine Duplication: Fixed a rare issue in Chapters Mode where an extra submarine could appear on the world map.
Background Music: Solved an issue that caused background tracks to stop unexpectedly - music now plays smoothly throughout your sessions.
Achievements: Fixed several achievement triggers that failed to unlock correctly. Now, all Steam achievements can be earned as intended.
Other Adjustments
General stability and balance improvements across multiple systems to ensure smoother and more reliable gameplay.
Our small team keeps pushing hard to make Countryballs better with every update. Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback - it truly shapes the future of the game!
Changed files in this update