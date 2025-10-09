 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20318401
Hello survivors,

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and suggestions. Huge thanks to the kind-hearted members of our community on Steam and Discord — your input helps us a lot, and your support is truly appreciated.

We’ve been working very hard on this update, like every other one before it. More updates are already on the way — development takes time, and we want to thank you for your patience and dedication.

This update introduces new elements to Dreadzone, including the first drivable vehicle and the foundation of the vehicle system, which will continue to evolve and improve over time. Alongside that, we’ve included major fixes, optimizations, and new buildables.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Added Vehicle System

  • Added a Drivable Golf Cart

  • Added Multiplayer Passenger Seat for vehicles

  • Added Vehicle Vendors to outposts

  • Added Modular Concrete Buildable Structures

  • Added Buildable Production Structure: Mixer

  • Added new resource item: Cement

  • Improved overall optimization

  • Improved terrain physics collision

  • Improved and tweaked multiplayer physics

  • Tweaked trading prices

  • Fixed and improved server-to-client communication

  • Fixed minor UI elements

  • Fixed minor physics issues

  • Fixed minor bug related to buildable doors

  • Fixed networking desync issues related to weapons

  • Fixed major bugs with client weapon reloads

  • Fixed major issues affecting replicated animations

  • Fixed several networking and session related issues

  • Fixed Falcon client reload bug

  • Fixed Pump Shotgun client reload bug

  • Fixed Semi-Auto Shotgun client reload bug

  • Fixed general optimization and networking issues

This is another big step forward, bringing new gameplay systems and improvements as we continue shaping the world of Dreadzone.

Thank you again for your support and patience — and as always, we wish you all a happy, chill, and fun weekend.

Happy gaming, survivors!
The Dreadzone Team

