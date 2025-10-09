Hello survivors,

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and suggestions. Huge thanks to the kind-hearted members of our community on Steam and Discord — your input helps us a lot, and your support is truly appreciated.

We’ve been working very hard on this update, like every other one before it. More updates are already on the way — development takes time, and we want to thank you for your patience and dedication.

This update introduces new elements to Dreadzone, including the first drivable vehicle and the foundation of the vehicle system, which will continue to evolve and improve over time. Alongside that, we’ve included major fixes, optimizations, and new buildables.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Added Vehicle System

Added a Drivable Golf Cart

Added Multiplayer Passenger Seat for vehicles

Added Vehicle Vendors to outposts

Added Modular Concrete Buildable Structures

Added Buildable Production Structure: Mixer

Added new resource item: Cement

Improved overall optimization

Improved terrain physics collision

Improved and tweaked multiplayer physics

Tweaked trading prices

Fixed and improved server-to-client communication

Fixed minor UI elements

Fixed minor physics issues

Fixed minor bug related to buildable doors

Fixed networking desync issues related to weapons

Fixed major bugs with client weapon reloads

Fixed major issues affecting replicated animations

Fixed several networking and session related issues

Fixed Falcon client reload bug

Fixed Pump Shotgun client reload bug

Fixed Semi-Auto Shotgun client reload bug

Fixed general optimization and networking issues

This is another big step forward, bringing new gameplay systems and improvements as we continue shaping the world of Dreadzone.

Thank you again for your support and patience — and as always, we wish you all a happy, chill, and fun weekend.

Happy gaming, survivors!

— The Dreadzone Team