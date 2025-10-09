Hello survivors,
Thank you all for your support, feedback, and suggestions. Huge thanks to the kind-hearted members of our community on Steam and Discord — your input helps us a lot, and your support is truly appreciated.
We’ve been working very hard on this update, like every other one before it. More updates are already on the way — development takes time, and we want to thank you for your patience and dedication.
This update introduces new elements to Dreadzone, including the first drivable vehicle and the foundation of the vehicle system, which will continue to evolve and improve over time. Alongside that, we’ve included major fixes, optimizations, and new buildables.
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Added Vehicle System
Added a Drivable Golf Cart
Added Multiplayer Passenger Seat for vehicles
Added Vehicle Vendors to outposts
Added Modular Concrete Buildable Structures
Added Buildable Production Structure: Mixer
Added new resource item: Cement
Improved overall optimization
Improved terrain physics collision
Improved and tweaked multiplayer physics
Tweaked trading prices
Fixed and improved server-to-client communication
Fixed minor UI elements
Fixed minor physics issues
Fixed minor bug related to buildable doors
Fixed networking desync issues related to weapons
Fixed major bugs with client weapon reloads
Fixed major issues affecting replicated animations
Fixed several networking and session related issues
Fixed Falcon client reload bug
Fixed Pump Shotgun client reload bug
Fixed Semi-Auto Shotgun client reload bug
Fixed general optimization and networking issues
This is another big step forward, bringing new gameplay systems and improvements as we continue shaping the world of Dreadzone.
Thank you again for your support and patience — and as always, we wish you all a happy, chill, and fun weekend.
Happy gaming, survivors!
— The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update