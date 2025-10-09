Crash fixes!

Phew, this has been an intense week for Haste!

While crashes are still uncommon for most players, the latest update definitely caused them to become way more frequent for some people. This update hopefully goes some way to fixing that!

We have fixed the issue where some Linux platforms would crash in the tutorial, and we hope we have also fixed another irregular crash that was affecting Windows players.

However, if you still experience crashes, please let us know and send us your player.log files!

They are located in the following folders:

Windows: %USERPROFILE%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\CompanyName\\ProductName\\Player.log

(To open the AppData folder quickly, simply open the Run function (press the Windows button and type "Run", enter "appdata" in the little window that opens and click ok)

Mac: ~/Library/Logs/Landfall/Haste/Player.log

Linux: ~/.config/unity3d/Landfall/Haste/Player.log

The easiest way to get in touch is on our Discord, but you can also contact support@landfall.se with your issues.

Hopefully this resolves the problem, and the team can get back to making fun updates instead of fixes!

Patch notes:

Fix: Native Linux builds no longer crash in the tutorial

Fix: Fixed a couple of issues that could cause orphaned "rumble instances" - this is a little hard to explain without a technical chart, but we think this is one of the sources of crashes!

Fix: There is no longer a disembodied weeboh mask floating in space in some levels (???)

Fix: Fixed a rare edge case where prices in the Research Outpost could be displayed as unaffordable even if you had the exact right amount of Sparks

See you out there in the worlds!

-RIZA