Highlights
Complete overhaul of the sound settings system.
Individual Music, SFX, and Voice sliders now display percentage indicators.
Your audio preferences now save and remain consistent across gameplay sessions (cinematic and cutscene audio remains independent to preserve their intended tone and mix)
Default sound levels have been slightly lowered for a more balanced experience:
Music: from 0.9 -> 0.85
SFX: 0.8
Dialogue: from 1.0 -> 9.0
Gameplay & Interface Adjustments
Removed leftover debugging features that remained from internal testing.
Adjusted red-dot sights on the rifle (lowered by 1 unit) for improved accuracy and alignment.
Added a disclaimer in the pause menu explaining about the game's save system - and how it loads you to the start of that level instead of where you saved at. On the note of saving, as well as the lack of weapon carry-over between levels - it is intentionally designed to mirror a beloved 90's-era toy soldier game about a Green troop and his heroes (for legal reasons, you can probably guess which ones) and there are actually a lot of core aspects of this game are a homage to that franchise, a love letter. Some people feel that those are oversights or outdated design choices, and there definitely is a healthy amount of bugs and oversights that I've encountered with your awesome assistance, but that is not one of them. Those games - and the way each level demanded a fresh approach - inspired the kind of 90's chaos I'm striving to recreate here. With that said, eventually I'd be open to revisit this.
I will be monitoring and testing for more bugs and desired improvements. Patches will be released accordingly.
Note from the developer
Every single of the above tweaks, fixes, and features came directly from your feedback. You guys are literally helping build this experience. Thank you for the support and positive constructive criticism. I'm grateful that Melted Valor could find you all.
Changed files in this update