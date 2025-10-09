Added a disclaimer in the pause menu explaining about the game's save system - and how it loads you to the start of that level instead of where you saved at. On the note of saving, as well as the lack of weapon carry-over between levels - it is intentionally designed to mirror a beloved 90's-era toy soldier game about a Green troop and his heroes (for legal reasons, you can probably guess which ones) and there are actually a lot of core aspects of this game are a homage to that franchise, a love letter. Some people feel that those are oversights or outdated design choices, and there definitely is a healthy amount of bugs and oversights that I've encountered with your awesome assistance, but that is not one of them. Those games - and the way each level demanded a fresh approach - inspired the kind of 90's chaos I'm striving to recreate here. With that said, eventually I'd be open to revisit this.