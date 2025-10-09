Mouse Buttons 4 & 5 can now change the intensity of tools like the Penis, and future tools

"Deep Sleep" has been added as an indicator to show when she is close to max sleep

She is generally more reactive to your touch

Completing heart levels on Days 1 & 2 rewards more Trust Level points

+Added a "Belly Brush" when her belly is clicked (must not be blocked by clothing)

+Removed Chest Massage and replaced it with Chest Brush (must not be blocked by clothing)

+Added the ability to click body parts that can be brushed but not stimmed to brush them (ex. when panties are worn)

-Animation should be smoother when she is stimulated

-fixed a visual bug with clothing removal

-fixed a visual bug where she would appear to get wet immediately with no transition

-fixed a visual bug with where during sex, your hand will appear to be above certain things