9 October 2025 Build 20318128 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major

  • Diversity Rules achievement is now available

  • Fixed the Militia Barracks which were giving multiple times its bonus

  • Fixed Fief Mandates not converting production into incomes

  • Multiple fief hearings fixed

  • Fixed an issue where improving a relation with a kingdom would decrease it

  • Fixed old governments still giving their bonuses

  • Fixed a rule from Bernna's Arena not working when using Confused status

  • Fixed Counter from Grinmeer not available

Minor

  • Sound polish

  • UI polish

  • Text fixes

  • Fixed an issue where ghost pack could lose from demoralization

  • Fixed a battle where a npc was duplicated

  • Fixed exclamation points that may remain visibles on Fief buildings

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
