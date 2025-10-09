Major
Diversity Rules achievement is now available
Fixed the Militia Barracks which were giving multiple times its bonus
Fixed Fief Mandates not converting production into incomes
Multiple fief hearings fixed
Fixed an issue where improving a relation with a kingdom would decrease it
Fixed old governments still giving their bonuses
Fixed a rule from Bernna's Arena not working when using Confused status
Fixed Counter from Grinmeer not available
Minor
Sound polish
UI polish
Text fixes
Fixed an issue where ghost pack could lose from demoralization
Fixed a battle where a npc was duplicated
Fixed exclamation points that may remain visibles on Fief buildings
