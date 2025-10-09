 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20318127 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, dear Players! Thanks for your patience!

We've just released a hot update focused on "bug squashing" (fixing BUGs) and making the gamerun smoother.

【Great News!】

The most frustrating bug-the "Gardener Level Getting Stuck" issue-has been defeated!😎 From now on, feel free to level up with confidence and unlock all the plants you love!In addition, we've also optimized some minor details, hoping to bring you a better experience.More exciting content is already on the way, so remember to stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

