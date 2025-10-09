Recently Unity disclosed a security vulnerability effecting all programs made with Unity (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01). Version 1.11 of Frame was rebuild with a patched version of Unity. I recommend to everyone to use the latest version of Frame.

Furthermore, there are these changes:

More geometry in in level "75. Lowered Bridge". This reduces likeliness of player falling of the level.

Removal of pointless geometry in level "64. Stuttering Elevator". There was a block as background for a speech-bubble. However, after a change that block lost its purpose.

Small change to level "71. Small, Big, Small", to avoid unintended solution. In many cases I try to restrain myself from enforcing the intended solution. However, in this case I had the feeling that the level became a bit to easy and was more deserving of the name "Small, Big".

Change to the way sound volume is changed with volume-slider in menu. The volume slider shifted the sound-level between -80dB and +20dB. To some this, I think, gave the impression that the volume doesn't scale "linear" (linear in dB), since there was a huge area where the volume was practically zero. In the new version the volume shift between -40dB and +10dB.

The "gates" in level "63. Throw and Reach" close faster, now, making it no longer possible to quickly run beneath them after pressing the button. Not sure if this should be fixed, but the unintended solution required some (very mild) timing and is less interesting.

Tiny change to position of a transparent fence in level "66. Higher and Higher". With the old position the magenta frame sometimes collided with some geometry when moving up and down. This collision could lead to a temporary rotation of the frame and mess up the back-and-forth-jumping of the cube.

Changed one word in story-text and the name of level "22. Irresistible Force". Apparently "unstoppable" force is the more common word here (though, as of writing this, there is a wikipedia-page called irresistible force paradox)?? Guess I should have googled that more carefully.

More hints, provided by the hint machine, in levels "83. Faster, Higher" and "85. Frame Down, You Up, Too".

In level "84. Frame Down, You Up" the long pillar is now allowed to enter one frame and come out the huge frame.

Deepening of the small sink in level "19. Toppling Fun". The ball doesn't roll out of the sink so easily, anymore.