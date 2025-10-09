 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20317976 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Change layout of documents (smaller buttons) and fix algorithm for dividing long text into multiple pages.
- Fix bug: when tabs in the top bar was focused, arrow keys both switched those tabs and panned the camera.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2928882
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2928883
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link