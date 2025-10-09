Feature Additions
Added KeySetting functionality
Added within the Options menu.
Allows changing primary keys for keyboard and gamepad.
General Game Improvements
You can now control Enoch using either the D-pad or Left stick.
Note: Cursor movement in menus still only works with the D-PAD. (To be improved later)
After the intro ends, the game will ask if you want to save your progress when starting the game for the first time.
Selecting Yes here saves the game in a state where the intro can be replayed.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an error where saved game files could not be loaded.
Changed files in this update