9 October 2025 Build 20317879
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Feature Additions

    • Added KeySetting functionality

      • Added within the Options menu.

      • Allows changing primary keys for keyboard and gamepad.

  2. General Game Improvements

    1. You can now control Enoch using either the D-pad or Left stick.

      • Note: Cursor movement in menus still only works with the D-PAD. (To be improved later)

    2. After the intro ends, the game will ask if you want to save your progress when starting the game for the first time.

      • Selecting Yes here saves the game in a state where the intro can be replayed.

  3. Bug Fixes

    • Fixed an error where saved game files could not be loaded.

