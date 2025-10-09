Hello, this is Project Moon.



We would like to inform you about the Ver. 1.88.1 Update, the version with the frame drop issue from Ver. 1.88.0 fixed.



As we shared earlier, please understand that mobile versions of the game cannot be updated immediately,

as this fix requires changes to the in-game logic and needs to go through market reviews.



Please continue reading for more information.



[ Cause ]

A side effect of fixing the issue where damage numbers from effects occurred in abnormally high frequencies



[ Solution ]

Reverted the adjusted logic to fix the issue



[ Future Measures ]

Over our review, it was identified that the issue in which several unnecessary text updates occur at the start of the Combat Phase and cause performance issues was not directly related to the issues in this version. Therefore, we have not included that fix to Ver. 1.88.1.



We will more carefully review the possible side effects and ensure that the issue is completely resolved before applying it to a future update.

Going forward, we will be periodically conducting game performance reviews to ensure that we can catch any changes that may potentially affect the game progression & performance.



[ Version Update ETA ]

- After 10.09(THU) 19:30(KST)

- Please note that there may be a 10-minute margin of error to the ETA.





We once again sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.



[10/9 Scheduled Update Error Compensation]

- Content : Lunacy x500

- Recipients : All users whose game accounts were created before 10:00 Oct. 16th, 2025 (KST)

- When : After Oct. 9th, 2025 (Thu) 21:00 (KST)

- Can be claimed once per account



Error Compensation can be claimed until Oct. 16th, (Thu) 2025, 10:00 (KST) via the in-game Mailbox. (Mail available for 7 days)