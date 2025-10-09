The default key bind for item wheel is now TAB
Animations have been added for other players using the camera, binoculars, walkie-talkie and guidebook
Audio has been added to the player's charged jump
Item spawns at the starting area of the Elder Crag have been adjusted
Fixed a bug where falling wind audio would play while hanging on a rope or ladder
Fixed a bug where first-person axes would animate as if in use while climbing a rope or ladder
Various improvements to the rope-climbing logic, allowing players to mount and dismount ropes more easily
Fixed a bug where the light from the player's flashlight would not show when playing on Low quality
Update Notes: v0.0.20
Update notes via Steam Community
