 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20317768 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The default key bind for item wheel is now TAB

  • Animations have been added for other players using the camera, binoculars, walkie-talkie and guidebook

  • Audio has been added to the player's charged jump

  • Item spawns at the starting area of the Elder Crag have been adjusted

  • Fixed a bug where falling wind audio would play while hanging on a rope or ladder

  • Fixed a bug where first-person axes would animate as if in use while climbing a rope or ladder

  • Various improvements to the rope-climbing logic, allowing players to mount and dismount ropes more easily

  • Fixed a bug where the light from the player's flashlight would not show when playing on Low quality

Changed files in this update

Depot 3955211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link