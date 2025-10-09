The default key bind for item wheel is now TAB

Animations have been added for other players using the camera, binoculars, walkie-talkie and guidebook

Audio has been added to the player's charged jump

Item spawns at the starting area of the Elder Crag have been adjusted

Fixed a bug where falling wind audio would play while hanging on a rope or ladder

Fixed a bug where first-person axes would animate as if in use while climbing a rope or ladder

Various improvements to the rope-climbing logic, allowing players to mount and dismount ropes more easily