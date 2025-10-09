 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20317764
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update.

  • Fixed a bug where Nucleic Javelin didn't detect collision of enemy in Tartarus Pit.,

  • Fixed a bug where quake deflesher could fail detection in Tartarus Pit.,

  • Added more visuals to the weapons.,

  • Fixed description on weapon arsenal tooltip.,

  • Fixed camera shake being double in spears hit when playing as client.,

  • Reduced camera shake overall on Guardian's spears.,

  • Minor Camera and fov adjustments.,

  • Polished and added more animations to the mobility move set.,

  • Improved NPCs navigation in the basecamp.,

  • Fixed the hair of one of the NPCs in the basecamp.,

  • Fixed a bug that could lead to disconnected paths (voids) when the world was generated.,

  • Base damage on Nucleic javelin moved from 1200 to 2000.,

  • Fixed a bug where genetic designs overlap each other on multiplayer.,

  • Removed a secret teleport.,

  • Alerted Totems will grow 35% faster.,

  • Alerted Totems will now self-destruct after reaching its maximum distance.,

  • Fixed a bug where the rank leaderboard coudn't scroll.,

  • Now your own name will be marked in the leaderboard for clarity.,

  • Now Tartarus includes the top 100 instead of 25.,

  • Super jump attack (attack in air while falling at high speed), now causes an average of 1000 damage, being able to one-shot some enemies.,

  • Prepared the mechanics for new zones with verticality (not yet deployed).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit English Depot 2173261
