New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

Fixed a bug where Nucleic Javelin didn't detect collision of enemy in Tartarus Pit.,

Fixed a bug where quake deflesher could fail detection in Tartarus Pit.,

Added more visuals to the weapons.,

Fixed description on weapon arsenal tooltip.,

Fixed camera shake being double in spears hit when playing as client.,

Reduced camera shake overall on Guardian's spears.,

Minor Camera and fov adjustments.,

Polished and added more animations to the mobility move set.,

Improved NPCs navigation in the basecamp.,

Fixed the hair of one of the NPCs in the basecamp.,

Fixed a bug that could lead to disconnected paths (voids) when the world was generated.,

Base damage on Nucleic javelin moved from 1200 to 2000.,

Fixed a bug where genetic designs overlap each other on multiplayer.,

Removed a secret teleport.,

Alerted Totems will grow 35% faster.,

Alerted Totems will now self-destruct after reaching its maximum distance.,

Fixed a bug where the rank leaderboard coudn't scroll.,

Now your own name will be marked in the leaderboard for clarity.,

Now Tartarus includes the top 100 instead of 25.,

Super jump attack (attack in air while falling at high speed), now causes an average of 1000 damage, being able to one-shot some enemies.,