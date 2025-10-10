October 9th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
The holiday is over, and we're back with updates!
Beta Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed inability to move or shoot when continuing a saved game
Fixed inconsistency between actual consumption and description text for the Portable Flask
Fixed an issue where boomerang-type active items would always throw to the right in dual-stick controller mode
Fixed incorrect configuration where the Key Set was mistakenly set as the Death's Door Set
Fixed interaction issues during new game cutscenes
Quality of Life Improvements
Enhanced laser warning effects for Void Laser Monsters
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
In your Steam Library >>> Right-click on "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.
Veewo Games
