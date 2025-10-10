This build has not been seen in a public branch.

October 9th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

The holiday is over, and we're back with updates!

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed inability to move or shoot when continuing a saved game

Fixed inconsistency between actual consumption and description text for the Portable Flask

Fixed an issue where boomerang-type active items would always throw to the right in dual-stick controller mode

Fixed incorrect configuration where the Key Set was mistakenly set as the Death's Door Set

Fixed interaction issues during new game cutscenes

Quality of Life Improvements

Enhanced laser warning effects for Void Laser Monsters

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Right-click on "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games