10 October 2025 Build 20317670 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October 9th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

The holiday is over, and we're back with updates!

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed inability to move or shoot when continuing a saved game

  • Fixed inconsistency between actual consumption and description text for the Portable Flask

  • Fixed an issue where boomerang-type active items would always throw to the right in dual-stick controller mode

  • Fixed incorrect configuration where the Key Set was mistakenly set as the Death's Door Set

  • Fixed interaction issues during new game cutscenes

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Enhanced laser warning effects for Void Laser Monsters

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Right-click on "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games

