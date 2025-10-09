the following changes are live on the beta branch. Go to game properties/betas and select beta patch from the pulldown to test these changes.



surveyors you once bought during a session are always available to change to in the inventory during that session at 250 splinter cost (parking fee;)

fast travel wouldn't always teleport your surveyor causing it to be en route and not directly available

travel to a commander or captain location via the soultree was sometimes inaccurate

fixed mistakes in the inventory list unit name and visual preview

made inventory fleet inspector snappier to use