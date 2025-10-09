the following changes are live on the beta branch. Go to game properties/betas and select beta patch from the pulldown to test these changes.
surveyors you once bought during a session are always available to change to in the inventory during that session at 250 splinter cost (parking fee;)
fast travel wouldn't always teleport your surveyor causing it to be en route and not directly available
travel to a commander or captain location via the soultree was sometimes inaccurate
fixed mistakes in the inventory list unit name and visual preview
made inventory fleet inspector snappier to use
used squidbelly unit selection snappier to use
Keep on reporting!
tomas
