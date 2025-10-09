 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20317655 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

the following changes are live on the beta branch. Go to game properties/betas and select beta patch from the pulldown to test these changes.

  • surveyors you once bought during a session are always available to change to in the inventory during that session at 250 splinter cost (parking fee;)

  • fast travel wouldn't always teleport your surveyor causing it to be en route and not directly available

  • travel to a commander or captain location via the soultree was sometimes inaccurate

  • fixed mistakes in the inventory list unit name and visual preview

  • made inventory fleet inspector snappier to use

  • used squidbelly unit selection snappier to use

Keep on reporting!

tomas

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20317655
Windows Depot 290102
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link