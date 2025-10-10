EMS AI partners didn't help on missions and made the patient non-interactable,
Silent mode (F3) in singleplayer now pause incoming missions,
Could show incorrect player name when accepting a mission,
Traffic tickets now show address,
Unity security patch
Hotfix October 10th
Update notes via Steam Community
