Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
10 October 2025 Build 20317633
Update notes via Steam Community

  • EMS AI partners didn't help on missions and made the patient non-interactable,

  • Silent mode (F3) in singleplayer now pause incoming missions,

  • Could show incorrect player name when accepting a mission,

  • Traffic tickets now show address,

  • Unity security patch

