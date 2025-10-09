 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20317618
Update notes via Steam Community
Added: Advanced Lock.
Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Self Protection].
Optimized: Adjust the intention effect of [Rushrot Mutt].
Optimized: Adjust the description of [Three Elements In One].
Optimized: Adjust the effect of [Arcane Blast].

