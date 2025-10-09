1. New Hardcore Shoot ’Em Up Challenge: Ultimate Defense Level "Onslaught" Makes a Grand Debut

a. When the campaign progresses to **Mission 13**, the brand-new ultimate defense level "Onslaught" will be officially unlocked — this is no ordinary battle level, but an ultimate survival test tailor-made for hardcore players!

b. Within the level, enemies will launch **56 waves of non-stop attacks** to storm the battlefield. The combat rhythm remains intense from start to finish, with a ferocity far surpassing that of regular levels. More threateningly, two types of special elite enemies will appear on the battlefield: "Assassin" units equipped with electromagnetic cannons and skilled at surprise attacks, and "Swordsman" units armed with super laser cannons and possessing extremely strong firepower suppression. Their addition will make every wave of defense full of uncertainties — a single misstep could lead to total failure.

c. Amidst the dense enemy onslaught and high-intensity firepower confrontation, you need to rely on precise controls, flexible tactics, and powerful firepower output to withstand wave after wave of assaults and experience an unprecedented thrill of exhilarating combat.

Summary of Key Level Highlights:

This is a Steam hardcore shoot ’Em Up that keeps your adrenaline surging throughout! The fast-paced 56 waves of non-stop combat, the formidable challenge from electromagnetic cannon "Assassins" and super laser cannon "Swordsmen", and the high-octane confrontation in ultimate defense mode together create the excitement of every battle. Whether it’s the test of operational skills or the strategic demand for firepower matching, it perfectly meets the expectations of avid shoot ’Em Up enthusiasts and is definitely a must-play masterpiece for players of this genre!



2. Version Upgrades

a. Added combat vehicles "Assassin" and "Swordsman"

b. Optimized data for some levels and adjusted data for certain combat units (Note: The original "optimized optimized" is a duplicate, corrected to a single "optimized" for logical consistency)

c. Fixed all currently known bugs