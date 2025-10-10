 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20317276 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:59:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hewo! We have an update for you meow!

Visual of the attack the enemy cat will do

  • You can now see the damage the enemy cat will do to you, allow you to purrpare for the next attack!

Gambits

  • Fixed the Pair Gambit to count pairs properly

  • Fixed Glaicator effect with the Face Card gambit

Jokers

  • Miner Cat Joker now scales properly

  • Holographic on Jokers will properly trigger now

  • Midas Cat has been fixed (was not properly scaling)

  • Gladicator interactions have been ironed out

  • Go Go Pawer Ranger fixed and changed

  • Copy Cat was copying some stats depending on certain conditions, this has been fixed

  • Katboom interaction with Caught on Camera fixed

Achievements

  • 3s achievement fixed and properly working

  • Achievements that required a minimum amount are working now (example is 88 Gold in one run)

  • Achievements requiring enhancement cards working

  • Some unlocks were not functioning as intended

Seals/Diety

  • King Seal has been changed to increase score its on.

  • Merchant Seal was destroying cards on some conditions has been fixed

  • Devil Deity was not working on certain conditions

  • Selection of certain Deity cards was not working

Dungeon Mode

  • Visual tooltip on how to unlock Dungeon Mode (beating each mode on Easy added)

  • Perks that were crossing over into enhancements have been fixed to prevent overlapping

  • Certain Perks were not activating

QOL/UI

  • Report after each battle will show actual damage applied to enemy cat

  • Score on Discard visual improved (on card)

  • Tooltips overall improved

  • Colors and visual tooltips also changed to match the effect

  • Typos in various cards

  • Cat difficulties and displays of them (health, discards) now show properly for each difficulty.

  • Improved overall art due to over optimisations

