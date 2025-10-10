Hewo! We have an update for you meow!
Visual of the attack the enemy cat will do
You can now see the damage the enemy cat will do to you, allow you to purrpare for the next attack!
Gambits
Fixed the Pair Gambit to count pairs properly
Fixed Glaicator effect with the Face Card gambit
Jokers
Miner Cat Joker now scales properly
Holographic on Jokers will properly trigger now
Midas Cat has been fixed (was not properly scaling)
Gladicator interactions have been ironed out
Go Go Pawer Ranger fixed and changed
Copy Cat was copying some stats depending on certain conditions, this has been fixed
Katboom interaction with Caught on Camera fixed
Achievements
3s achievement fixed and properly working
Achievements that required a minimum amount are working now (example is 88 Gold in one run)
Achievements requiring enhancement cards working
Some unlocks were not functioning as intended
Seals/Diety
King Seal has been changed to increase score its on.
Merchant Seal was destroying cards on some conditions has been fixed
Devil Deity was not working on certain conditions
Selection of certain Deity cards was not working
Dungeon Mode
Visual tooltip on how to unlock Dungeon Mode (beating each mode on Easy added)
Perks that were crossing over into enhancements have been fixed to prevent overlapping
Certain Perks were not activating
QOL/UI
Report after each battle will show actual damage applied to enemy cat
Score on Discard visual improved (on card)
Tooltips overall improved
Colors and visual tooltips also changed to match the effect
Typos in various cards
Cat difficulties and displays of them (health, discards) now show properly for each difficulty.
Improved overall art due to over optimisations
