Spooktober update!

Features:

New campaign: A rough start / Isolation. This is the most complex campaign to date & definitelly the most difficult. I believe it's also the most fun!

You can now customize your ships! Switch between the different sail backgrounds and icons, unlock new ones for completing campaigns or challenges.

New mayor goals: adding a new bonus to population growth, allow the creation of a temporary bonus, invite a new trader to the city.

There is now a custom skin unlocked for completing the tutorial, the busy bee campaign and the new rough start campaign!

You can now get the "Actual VIP" achievement by completing all 3 campaigns.

Introduced a tiny balancing changes in the way consumption is presented & used in the calculation of prices. Expect some prices to be slightly lower, though consumption remains the same. More information on this soon.

Added the Spooktober challenge: a small challenge that rewards a new sail background and new sail icons!

QoL:

When adding a new stop to your automated trade route, the default city will be your homecity.

Improved the wording in the popup that explains how to send your ship to different cities.

The tutorial is now fully migrated to be a proper campaign.

Completed campaigns are now finally, properly marked as completed in the UI.

Mayors may now complete their own city growth goal but ONLY if the city is really packed (could not possibly place a 3x3 building).

If a city's shipyard has no upgrades, mayor goals will now only propose T2 upgrades to regular items OR T3 upgrades to the trinket slot.

If a city's shipyard already has a T2 upgrade, new goals will no longer overwrite the existing upgrade type.

If a city already has a T3 shipyard upgrade, it will no longer be possible to get the shipyard upgrade goal.

The effect of parks added to a city (which may prevent unhappy pops from leaving) is now capped at 60%.