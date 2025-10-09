 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20317202 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spooktober update!

Features:

  • You can now customize your ships! Switch between the different sail backgrounds and icons, unlock new ones for completing campaigns or challenges.

  • New campaign: A rough start / Isolation. This is the most complex campaign to date & definitelly the most difficult. I believe it's also the most fun!

  • Added the Spooktober challenge: a small challenge that rewards a new sail background and new sail icons!

  • Introduced a tiny balancing changes in the way consumption is presented & used in the calculation of prices. Expect some prices to be slightly lower, though consumption remains the same. More information on this soon.

  • You can now get the "Actual VIP" achievement by completing all 3 campaigns.

  • There is now a custom skin unlocked for completing the tutorial, the busy bee campaign and the new rough start campaign!

  • New mayor goals: adding a new bonus to population growth, allow the creation of a temporary bonus, invite a new trader to the city.

QoL:

  • When adding a new stop to your automated trade route, the default city will be your homecity.

  • Improved the wording in the popup that explains how to send your ship to different cities.

  • The tutorial is now fully migrated to be a proper campaign.

  • Completed campaigns are now finally, properly marked as completed in the UI.

  • Mayors may now complete their own city growth goal but ONLY if the city is really packed (could not possibly place a 3x3 building).

  • If a city's shipyard has no upgrades, mayor goals will now only propose T2 upgrades to regular items OR T3 upgrades to the trinket slot.

  • If a city's shipyard already has a T2 upgrade, new goals will no longer overwrite the existing upgrade type.

  • If a city already has a T3 shipyard upgrade, it will no longer be possible to get the shipyard upgrade goal.

  • The effect of parks added to a city (which may prevent unhappy pops from leaving) is now capped at 60%.

  • Upon buying a business, robot traders will also get a ship in order to move their goods around.

Bugs:

  • The "remove winter" toggle would show up behind the campaign panels in Campaign selection mode.

  • The jib sail accent color was not visible anymore.

  • You can longer sell a warehouse or fire its single employee.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2828491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2828492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link