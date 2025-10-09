 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20317116 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings!

Version 1.0.5 has been released.
This update includes important security fixes.
Please see the details below:

- Applied a security patch addressing the Unity engine vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2680331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link