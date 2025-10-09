🌕 New Mode: The Moon

The night rewards the bold—but punishes excess.

All odd-numbered dominos score double points .

Your Wild cards cost twice as much.

A dance between risk and reward, guided by the shifting light of the Moon.

💫 New Boss: The Echo Glitch

A corrupted reflection of reality.

Each round begins with one random domino locked in your hand.

Adapt or fall into distortion—nothing stays stable when the glitch echoes.

🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements

Visual updates to the user interface.

Quality-of-life adjustments for a smoother experience.

🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to improve security and overall stability.

🌑 With The Moon and The Echo Glitch, the balance between power and chaos has never been more fragile.

Will you follow the light—or fade into distortion?