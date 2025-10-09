🌕 New Mode: The Moon
The night rewards the bold—but punishes excess.
All odd-numbered dominos score double points.
Your Wild cards cost twice as much.
A dance between risk and reward, guided by the shifting light of the Moon.
💫 New Boss: The Echo Glitch
A corrupted reflection of reality.
Each round begins with one random domino locked in your hand.
Adapt or fall into distortion—nothing stays stable when the glitch echoes.
🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements
Visual updates to the user interface.
Quality-of-life adjustments for a smoother experience.
🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to improve security and overall stability.
🌑 With The Moon and The Echo Glitch, the balance between power and chaos has never been more fragile.
Will you follow the light—or fade into distortion?
Changed files in this update