9 October 2025 Build 20317039 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌕 New Mode: The Moon

The night rewards the bold—but punishes excess.

  • All odd-numbered dominos score double points.

  • Your Wild cards cost twice as much.
    A dance between risk and reward, guided by the shifting light of the Moon.

💫 New Boss: The Echo Glitch

A corrupted reflection of reality.

  • Each round begins with one random domino locked in your hand.
    Adapt or fall into distortion—nothing stays stable when the glitch echoes.

🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements

  • Visual updates to the user interface.

  • Quality-of-life adjustments for a smoother experience.

  • 🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to improve security and overall stability.

🌑 With The Moon and The Echo Glitch, the balance between power and chaos has never been more fragile.
Will you follow the light—or fade into distortion?

