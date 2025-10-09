Dream Remixer related fixes.
- Exiting Dream Remixer through the door in the hub world will no longer softlock the game
- Dream Remixer text no longer gets obscured by co-op mode
- Extend collision zone for HP bar fadeout with player character in singleplayer mode
Patch 1.1.5 Notes!
