 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20316944 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dream Remixer related fixes.

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Exiting Dream Remixer through the door in the hub world will no longer softlock the game
- Dream Remixer text no longer gets obscured by co-op mode
- Extend collision zone for HP bar fadeout with player character in singleplayer mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link