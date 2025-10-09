Following the Java update, many untestable bugs surfaced, we made a lot of effort over the last 2 days to fix as many of them as possible. Thank you everyone for your patience, please look forward to our new content updates soon!



- Fixed item locking blocking bank item slots.

- Fixed resources de-spawning incorrectly and missing from the map.

- Fixed mob respawn timers.

- Fixed loot-box consolation prize rates.

- Fixed potion timer not refreshing correctly.

- Fixed infinite Piñata exploit.

- Fixed Shade Mother off’ing herself.

- Fixed locked doors that should be open.

- Fixed most of the crashes, maybe.

- Fixed un-equippable balloon cosmetics.

- Fixed trade bugs that would crash your client.

- Fixed resource visually delayed.

- Fixes PvP combat requirements.

- Fixed resource gathering stopping when you double click.

- Fixed Shade Mother not spoiling food.

- Fixed resources giving secondary rewards.

- Fixed Olek’s ancient lootbag bug.

- Fixed description errors.

- Fixed equipment with light sources.

- Fixed Queen Ant minions attacking themselves and Soldier Ants properly dying.

- Fixed bosses ground hazards not affecting the player.

- Fixed Queen Ant/Forest Dragon not using ranged combat.

- Fixed entities being out of sync when logging in.

- Fixed Evil Santa and Rebirth of Snow quests colliding with one another.

- Fixed some issues with collection log duplicating entries from other selections.

- Fixed quests not properly updating regions after progression.

- Deforested the Ice Goblin King area.

- Decreased Lootbox prices at Kosmetic/Event Store.

- Added 1 more Lunar Dragon.

- Returned 7 Mile’s missing bank.

- Updated all water tiles to animated ones.

- Lowered Soul Dragon and Meteorite Golem instance prices.

- Tweaked the x100 crafting timer so it slows down on only 37+ recipes.