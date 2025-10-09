Following the Java update, many untestable bugs surfaced, we made a lot of effort over the last 2 days to fix as many of them as possible. Thank you everyone for your patience, please look forward to our new content updates soon!
- Fixed item locking blocking bank item slots.
- Fixed resources de-spawning incorrectly and missing from the map.
- Fixed mob respawn timers.
- Fixed loot-box consolation prize rates.
- Fixed potion timer not refreshing correctly.
- Fixed infinite Piñata exploit.
- Fixed Shade Mother off’ing herself.
- Fixed locked doors that should be open.
- Fixed most of the crashes, maybe.
- Fixed un-equippable balloon cosmetics.
- Fixed trade bugs that would crash your client.
- Fixed resource visually delayed.
- Fixes PvP combat requirements.
- Fixed resource gathering stopping when you double click.
- Fixed Shade Mother not spoiling food.
- Fixed resources giving secondary rewards.
- Fixed Olek’s ancient lootbag bug.
- Fixed description errors.
- Fixed equipment with light sources.
- Fixed Queen Ant minions attacking themselves and Soldier Ants properly dying.
- Fixed bosses ground hazards not affecting the player.
- Fixed Queen Ant/Forest Dragon not using ranged combat.
- Fixed entities being out of sync when logging in.
- Fixed Evil Santa and Rebirth of Snow quests colliding with one another.
- Fixed some issues with collection log duplicating entries from other selections.
- Fixed quests not properly updating regions after progression.
- Deforested the Ice Goblin King area.
- Decreased Lootbox prices at Kosmetic/Event Store.
- Added 1 more Lunar Dragon.
- Returned 7 Mile’s missing bank.
- Updated all water tiles to animated ones.
- Lowered Soul Dragon and Meteorite Golem instance prices.
- Tweaked the x100 crafting timer so it slows down on only 37+ recipes.
Changed files in this update