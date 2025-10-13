Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,
Here is a patch that fixes certain bugs.
CHANGES
Improved connection in tournament mode
Fixed multigrain growth time in Brittany
Fixed barn information in the Vosges
Restored financial information after loading a game
