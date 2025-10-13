 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20316760 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Here is a patch that fixes certain bugs.

CHANGES

  • Improved connection in tournament mode

  • Fixed multigrain growth time in Brittany

  • Fixed barn information in the Vosges

  • Restored financial information after loading a game

Changed files in this update

Windows Roots of Tomorrow Content Depot 1605431
  • Loading history…
macOS Roots of Tomorrow macOS Depot 1605432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link