 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20316745 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug where in some cases living space might not display in costs
  • Fixed some effects descriptions
  • Fixed a bug where auto-effort didn't handled properly case when action with auto-effort is not required at all
  • Fixed a bug where story popup might prevent people from being able to finish the tour
  • Improved auto-effort behavior in case when list can't be balanced to avoid deficits

QoL
  • QoL: Resources and multipliers under statistics now can be shown/hidden, and are updated every second

Thanks again for helping me track down bugs and improve the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3678951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link