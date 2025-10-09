- Fixed a bug where in some cases living space might not display in costs
- Fixed some effects descriptions
- Fixed a bug where auto-effort didn't handled properly case when action with auto-effort is not required at all
- Fixed a bug where story popup might prevent people from being able to finish the tour
- Improved auto-effort behavior in case when list can't be balanced to avoid deficits
QoL
- QoL: Resources and multipliers under statistics now can be shown/hidden, and are updated every second
Thanks again for helping me track down bugs and improve the game!
Changed files in this update