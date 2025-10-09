Hey, hunters! Today’s update is a technical one. It brings a few new optimization features (you’ll find them in the Settings), along with several quality-of-life tweaks.

We’ve also done some general under-the-hood optimization, and added an integration we think some streamers will appreciate. Let’s dive into the details…

Chaos Tricks

Good news for everyone who streams Ghost Exile—or loves watching it! You can now let your viewers make an already tough run even harder. Trigger a hunt? Easy. Hit the streamer with another jumpscare? Be my guest. It’s your stream… but it’s their rules.

Technical Summary & Optimizations

A heads-up you’ll care about: we’ve upgraded our Unity engine version after a serious security vulnerability was discovered in older releases.

FSR & DLSS support added. You’ll find new options in Settings—test them out and tune upscaling to your preference!

Optimized tent tool rendering. When you’re far enough away (okay, not that far), tools now swap to low-poly placeholders to save performance.

Optimized spatial (3D) audio. Significantly reduced CPU usage.

Added a frame rate limiter. Cap your FPS in Settings to help reduce CPU load.

Quality of Life & Other Changes

Improved photo quality & journal zoom. Photos look sharper, and you can now zoom them in the Journal.

Tripod auto-capture. A camera placed on a tripod will automatically take a photo when a ghost enters its field of view.

Claustrophobia ghost behavior. It no longer interacts with items that haven’t been touched by a player since the start of the match.

Smarter contract ghost selection. The system now prioritizes ghosts you haven’t encountered in a while.

Improved favorite-room algorithm. More consistent, context-aware selection with fewer random shifts.

Seal mechanics (sequential). Only the first intact seal now blocks hunts; the rest activate one by one as the previous is broken. Previously, every seal could block a hunt independently.

Burning the curse on a ghost’s favorite item no longer triggers an immediate hunt—it now starts after a short delay.

Oni (Level 3) footsteps. Now louder and more distinct.

Next up: the event. We’re shifting focus to it now and aim to release it within the next couple of weeks!