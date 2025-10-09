 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20316619 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:26:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

｡°🚂༄｡° Update 0.1.2 — SteamDeck Ready!

Hello, terminal operators!
Today’s 0.1.2 update brings better stability, improved UI, and official SteamDeck support — along with several important bug fixes based on your feedback.

🆕 New

  • Added SteamDeck support.

⚙️ Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue that occurred when dispatching a train.

  • Fixed missing QR codes for truck container scanning.

  • Fixed auto-magnet snapping for containers during stacking.

🏆 Achievements

  • Fixed triggering of the “Trick or Truck” and “Perfect Timing” achievements.

💻 Interface

  • Added display for music on/off and volume (top-right corner).

  • Fixed QR code display on 40-foot containers.

  • Fixed display of container parameters in the database.

  • Improved UI scaling and adaptation for various screen resolutions.

🌍 Localization

  • Fixed overlapping text and typos in Russian and Spanish localizations.

🔊 Sound

  • Fixed sounds when opening the Settings section.

🧹 Optimization & Bugfixes

  • Minor issues fixed.

  • Improved overall stability.

Thank you for your support and for being part of the game’s development!


Tikam

Changed files in this update

Depot 3806271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link