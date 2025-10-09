｡°🚂༄｡° Update 0.1.2 — SteamDeck Ready!
Hello, terminal operators!
Today’s 0.1.2 update brings better stability, improved UI, and official SteamDeck support — along with several important bug fixes based on your feedback.
🆕 New
Added SteamDeck support.
⚙️ Gameplay
Fixed an issue that occurred when dispatching a train.
Fixed missing QR codes for truck container scanning.
Fixed auto-magnet snapping for containers during stacking.
🏆 Achievements
Fixed triggering of the “Trick or Truck” and “Perfect Timing” achievements.
💻 Interface
Added display for music on/off and volume (top-right corner).
Fixed QR code display on 40-foot containers.
Fixed display of container parameters in the database.
Improved UI scaling and adaptation for various screen resolutions.
🌍 Localization
Fixed overlapping text and typos in Russian and Spanish localizations.
🔊 Sound
Fixed sounds when opening the Settings section.
🧹 Optimization & Bugfixes
Minor issues fixed.
Improved overall stability.
Thank you for your support and for being part of the game’s development!
Tikam
Changed files in this update