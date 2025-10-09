｡°🚂༄｡° Update 0.1.2 — SteamDeck Ready!

Hello, terminal operators!

Today’s 0.1.2 update brings better stability, improved UI, and official SteamDeck support — along with several important bug fixes based on your feedback.

🆕 New

Added SteamDeck support.

⚙️ Gameplay

Fixed an issue that occurred when dispatching a train.

Fixed missing QR codes for truck container scanning.

Fixed auto-magnet snapping for containers during stacking.

🏆 Achievements

Fixed triggering of the “Trick or Truck” and “Perfect Timing” achievements.

💻 Interface

Added display for music on/off and volume (top-right corner).

Fixed QR code display on 40-foot containers .

Fixed display of container parameters in the database.

Improved UI scaling and adaptation for various screen resolutions.

🌍 Localization

Fixed overlapping text and typos in Russian and Spanish localizations.

🔊 Sound

Fixed sounds when opening the Settings section.

🧹 Optimization & Bugfixes

Minor issues fixed.

Improved overall stability.

Thank you for your support and for being part of the game’s development!



Tikam