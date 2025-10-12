 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20316618 Edited 12 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Hotfix

Fix for the Unity engine security vulnerability, affecting all games made with Unity version 2017.1 or later. Stay safe, keep typing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2228462
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2228464
  • Loading history…
